A private funeral service for Jean Diometre of Haiti will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Word of Life Center, Jersey Road, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM from the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be at Wicomico Memorial Park, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.