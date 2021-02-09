The Eastern Shore reported additional nine test positives and an additional hospitalization Tuesday morning. Six additional test positives were reported in Accomack County and three were reported in Northampton. Accomack had the additional hospitalization. The Eastern Shore processed 85 tests for a test positive rate 10.5%.

As of Tuesday morning, 4,995 residents of Accomack County have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 583 have been given both. In Northampton, 2,629 have been given the first dose and 222 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 2,343 additional test positives with 948 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current statewide hospitalizations increased by eight to 1,989 currently.

58 additional deaths were reported statewide with 20 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 19,803 tests for a test positive rate of 11.8%.

.