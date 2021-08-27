“His weary hours and days of pain and his weary nights have passed. His ever patient and worn frame has finally found sweet peace at last.”

After several months of declining health, Thomas Winston Roberts, Sr. peacefully entered into eternal rest at St. Mary’s Hospital with his beloved wife, Pat Roberts, their three children, and his brother by his side on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at the age of 73. “Tommy,” as he was affectionately called, was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great–grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend.

Tommy was born in Accomac, Virginia on April 25, 1948. He attended Accomack County Public Schools, where he graduated from Mary Nottingham Smith High School. After graduating, he attended Norfolk State College for three years.

On October 12, 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Hall Roberts. This union was blessed with three children, Kecia, Thomas, Jr., and Bryant. He later enlisted in the United States Army, where he served for 26 years and retired with the rank of Staff Sargent. After retiring from the military, he worked for the Department of Commerce until his retirement in 2012.

Tommy was a faithful member of Macedonia A.M.E. Church, where he served on the Steward board and in any other capacity he was needed.

Tommy’s favorite pastime was spending time with family, traveling, and dining out. He was also a part-time gardener and a part-time carpenter. He could really hammer a nail!

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Leander Roberts, Sr. and Edith C. Roberts. He leaves to cherish his memory: his wife of 52 years, Pat Roberts of Greenbush, VA; his daughter, Kecia Roberts-Warner (Gilbert) of Virignia Beach, VA; two sons, Thomas Roberts, Jr. (Rebecca) of Greenbush, VA and Bryant Roberts (Nicole) of Norfolk, VA; his grandchildren, Chris Abbott, Bryant Roberts, Jr., Nylissa Roberts, Phillip Warner, and Ty Walker; great-grandchildren, Caliyah, Arianna, and Airianna Abbott; brother, Leander Roberts, Jr.; his special cousin, Pauline C. “Sweetie Pie” Bundick; his sisters-in-law, Jeanette Harmon, Phyllis Hall, Rhonda Hall, Lolita Hall, and Debra Hall; brothers-in-law, Robert Hall, Jr. and James Hall, Sr.; his special nieces, Laneen, Tonya, Orchell, and Raquel; and a number of other family and friends.

Private funeral services for Mr. Thomas W. Roberts, Sr. of Greenbush will be conducted on Sunday at 1 PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomack with Rev. Sherri L. Brooks officiating. Interment will be in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Accomac. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.

Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.

