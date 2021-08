Deborah Milliken Christie passed away Thursday afternoon at her home in Onancock. Family and friends will gather privately to celebrate her life. To honor the spirit of Deb’s generosity and support of numerous organizations throughout her life, please consider a contribution in her memory to a local charity of choice.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.