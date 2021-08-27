The Tasley Overpass will today become the Phillip Daffin Memorial Overpass. It was named for Phillip “Caro” Daffin who worked with VDOT on the Eastern Shore from 1940 until his death in 1978. Daffin was on the job when he passed away.

Several years ago his son Brian Daffin attempted to have his father’s name included on a memorial to VDOT workers on Afton Mountain west of Charlottesville. Numerous attempts were turned down because of some technical reasons.

A short time later, Brian was approached by a VDOT administrator with a novel idea. He said that naming a bridge in the community for Daffin would be a far better tribute than a name on a plaque over 100 miles away.

It was then suggested that the Tasley Overpass be named in his honor which delighted the Daffin family. Phillip Daffin was employed at VDOT when the overpass was built and traveled over and under it every day in route to work.

After clearing all of the bureaucratic hurdles, the request was approved.

A dedication ceremony was held Thursday at the new Tasley Fire Company. VDOT Administrator Chris Isdell told the story of Daffin as to how this day came about. Allison Richter, Assistant Hampton Roads District Administrator said that Daffin was an important member of the VDOT family and helped further the VDOT mission of sarfty, efficiency and accuracy.

Tasley Fire Department President Don Amadeo called it an “honor for an honerable man.”

Son Brian Daffin said, “it has been a longeime coming and means a lot to me and my family. We appreciate this honor and the best thing is that we get to go over it every day.”