Thomas William Nock, 83, died Wednesday, February 23, 2022. He was born in Nassawadox, VA on September 23, 1938 to the late Julia Justis Nock and Ray Floyd Nock. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Ray Nock.

Tom grew up in the 1950s in Wachapreague, VA with a great group of friends and graduated from Central High School, class of 1956, then Goldey-Beacom College and East Carolina University. He retired from Navy Civil Service as a program specialist having worked in Washington, DC and his last years at the Pentagon. After retirement Tom and his wife Faye moved back to Quinby and became Eastern Shore Come Backers. They enjoyed some traveling, fishing and clamming in Tom’s Boston Whaler boat, “Tom’s Toy”. Favorite times were spent with family on vacation, holidays and visits.

Tom is survived by his wife, Faye Wallace Nock; his son Thomas Bradley Nock (Lori); his daughter, Rachelle Beth Nock; four grandchildren, Sarah L. Nock, Kristen N. Jacobson, Bradley Thomas Nock and Carson Brady Nock; two great-grandsons, Landon Thomas Nock and William Thomas Jacobson all of Maryland. We love him and never will forget our husband, Dad and Poppy. Rest in peace.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Quinby Cemetery with Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.