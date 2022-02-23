Private funeral services for Mrs. Geraldine V. Cox, also known as “Gerry” of Parksley, will be conducted on Saturday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper &  Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Bro. Mike Firestone. Arrangements by the Cooper &  Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.

