The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center has been awarded a grant from the Robert E. and Marie Orr Smith Foundation in the amount of $15,000. The grant will fund several new projects including a program dedicated to educating expectant parents who are interested in breastfeeding, a children’s reading program for ANPC families, and opportunities for ANPC clients to take life skill classes. The programs are slated to begin in early spring. The grant will also fund the continuation of the center’s New Beginning’s Baby Basket outreach which provides free baby essentials to all new and expectant parents just for visiting the center. For more information, call (757) 787-1119 or stop by your pregnancy center, which is located across from Walmart in Onley, between 10:00 and 4:00 on Monday -Thursday.

.