Funeral services for Mrs. Thelma Cannon of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at St. James Free Methodist Church, Quantico, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
