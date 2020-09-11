Funeral services for Mr. Gene Ames of Princess Anne, MD will be held at 1:30 on Sunday at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held on Saturday from 5 til 7 PM at the Funeral Home. Interment will be at Christ M.E. Cemetery, Pocomoke City, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
Related Posts
Ernest R. Lauer
September 26, 2019
Mary Marsh Johnson of Parksley
June 25, 2019
Mrs. Grace Hill of Parksley
June 19, 2019
Mrs. Willisy Evans Tull of Quinby
July 20, 2019
Local Conditions
September 11, 2020, 3:18 pm
Showers
78°F
78°F
9 mph
real feel: 85°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 9 mph ENE
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:42 am
sunset: 7:16 pm
Shore Daily News Eastern Shore Radio
6 hours ago
Accomack County adds two additional COVID-19 test positives - Shore Daily NewsAccomack County reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning. All other Eastern Shore metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 84 tests in Friday’s report ...