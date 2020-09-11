Funeral services for Mr. Gene Ames of Princess Anne, MD  will be held at 1:30 on Sunday at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.  A public viewing will be held on Saturday from 5 til 7 PM at the Funeral Home.  Interment will be at Christ M.E. Cemetery, Pocomoke City, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.

Eastern Shore Radio App