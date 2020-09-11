A Graveside Service for Mr. Clarence Richardson of Princess Anne, MD will be held at Green Acres Memorial Park, Salisbury, MD Saturday, September 12th at 1 PM. A public viewing will be held on Friday 9-11-20 from 7 until 9 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home,k Princess Anne, MD.