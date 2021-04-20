A private funeral service for Tabiothy Stewart-White of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at St. Marks Community Cemetery, Princess Anne, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
2 hours ago
