- LF a place to rent in Accomack County ASAP!!!!! 7578940029
- 15 Bales Millet hay no mold or weeds 5.00 bale 757-665-4331
- Husqvarna yth2348 48in riding mower for parts good mower deck transmission everything good but engine new belts put on last week 1984 gmc pickup 1ton diesel 4speed $1000 mike 845 282 3485
- Multiple scooter plastics and parts. 75 gallon fish tank with stand and accessories. Call for info or text 7576945220 ask for will
- Looking for John deer deck120 48 cut 7577094287
- 2 tires for sale Bridgestone Dueler, size 275-60-17 great condition call after 6 7574427946
- Disabled veteran looking for 2/3bd house/trailer accomack county $1000 max. Call/text 518 344 8362
- In search of 1-2 bedroom apartment or small house for I adult in Onancock or Chincoteague area. Eventually want to purchase a home in the area. Thank you. 19739971208
- 2006 Acura RSX for sale. Runs fine. New tires last spring. Rear Spoiler. 159,000 Miles. $3900. Call/text 443.250.1475
- LF someone to mow a small property in the Deep Creek Onancock area. 321-431-1770.
- need help with scooter call 894-1233
- Southwire Surge Guard for rv $60.00 7577108868
- I buy local hand carved decoys working decoys contemporary etc. want to purchase a 38 357 or 45 caliber pistol. have a nice plow for a small garden tractor for $50 bucks
- Onancock, looking for handy man to do carpentry and painting. Call or text 203.231,4632
- Collection of yu-gi-oh cards first edition mint condition rare cards, Collection of football baseball and basketball cards original Kobe Bryant rookie cards lots of the greats, Taking fair offers, Original Nascar cards with rookie cards 7576941738
- 18 foot center console sundowner good boat in good shape and has a good trailer but the motor hydrolics have gone up. It’s a modified d haul 4429274
- 2010 Harley Davidson alter classic $12000 15k miles 757898118
- 7103157 Lf any firewood for sale for next winter
- Lf small chess type freezer Lf a round kerosine heater 8945700
- 7577094988 Lf a used golf kart that runs gas or electric
- Freezer Microwave in great shape, I have a rope hammock as well, Set of irons they are Arnold Palmer clubs 7575286444
- Ride a mol horse 12 volt Gomes with charger great for a 2-5 year old only used a few times in very good condition $150 plays music, Exercise slide board $25, Monster high high school with assorted dolls and accessories $75 4438801331
- 2003 Chevy impala v6 automatic 4 door brand new tires new brakes and oil has been changed with new battery runs superb in very nice shape $2000 obo, Lf a rear tire for Jon Deere riding mower 7578946319
- Coffee table with 2 end tables set for sale oak in color very sturdy in excellent condition 7577104829
- Rotary tiller $200 4425623
- Lf bookshelf stereo unit that has a cd changer with a radio built into it 7576756661
