The Eastern Shore reported two additional COVID-19 test positives Tuesday morning, with one in each county. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 26 tests for a test positive rate of 7.6%.

As of Tuesday morning, Accomack County has given 12,254 individuals(37.5% of the County’s population) the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 9,309(28.4% of the County’s population) have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 5,902(49.6%) have been given the first dose and 4,426(37.2%) have received both.

Virginia reported 898 additional COVID-19 test positives with 338 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 populations increased by 21 to 946 statewide.

27 additional deaths were reported statewide with three additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 13,197 tests for a test positive rate of 6.8%.

