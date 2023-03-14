Susan H. Corson passed away on March 8, 2023 at her beloved family farmhouse in Locustville, VA. Born May 11, 1956, in Nassawadox, VA, to Anne and David W. Corson, Suzy was a bright star in her community and loved by all who knew her as a sister, aunt, neighbor, teacher, and friend. She will be missed more than words can describe.

After graduating from James Madison University, Suzy began her career teaching Accomack County students in the Talented and Gifted program. As an educator, Suzy channeled her core values of respect, nurturing, inclusion, self-expression, and creativity. These values were palpable in her warm and vibrant classrooms and in her advocacy and love for her students. Each of them occupied a special and permanent place in her heart, and she delighted in their accomplishments during and after her tutelage. She had recently retired in September 2022 after 42 years of service. In addition to teaching, Suzy’s other greatest love was in being a sister and aunt. The life of the party, Suzy carried on the legacy of love nurtured by Anne and Dave in the home that all shared. Suzy held everyone together by keeping the house exactly as all remember — a place of refuge, wonder, and joy — and curating its treasures, both real and imaginary, for everyone to enjoy during summer and holiday gatherings. She was always there for her nieces and nephews, and each of them knew without question that her love and support were unconditional. Her presence had a profound impact on them, and she cherished her role as Aunt Suzy. Suzy’s capacity for love was endless, and she spread it generously amongst family, friends, students, pets, and plants. A member of the Ye Accawmacke Garden Club, Suzy filled the house and grounds with plants and took pleasure in walking out every day to see what was in bloom and delighted in sharing pictures of them with her family and friends.

Suzy is survived by her siblings David Wesley Corson Jr. (Lucinda Halstead), Alice Corson Sague (Juan Sague, decd.), and Jane Corson; and by her nieces and nephews, Sara and Adam Sague y Corson, Emily Bock (James Bock), Daniel Lassiter, Heather Corson (Terry DiFeliciantonio), and great-niece, Zinnia Bock.

Details about a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastern Shore SPCA, P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

