1. LF someone who knows how to repair squeaky stairs. Plz call 321-431-1770

2. 302 569 2201

Local dirt racing team seeking sponsors for the 2023 season. Call/text or leave a voicemail

3.Looking for Saddle bags for a 2009 can am spider gs new or used 757-709-5582 or 757-710-3192

4. 757 710 3192

Hatching eggs quail, chicken, bantam, and Muscovy also an incubator for sale $25

5. 1979 c10 Shortbed pickup no motor no transmission

1990 Silverado with motor and transmission running

$2,000.00 for both

757-350-9497

6. Looking to trade a champion 5500 running watt generator.2 years old like new for a nice riding lawn mower 757 666-8197 text only!!!

7. 757 694 5438

Attractive green/gray striped overstuffed chair and ottoman, $35

His (blue) and hers (pink) overstuffed rocking chairs, $50 for both or $25 each.

8. 1757 336 6459

LF a gardener to weed out and maintain beautiful flower beds.

9. I have for sale a tailgate off of a 2005 Chevy Silverado for $200.. Also a 8′ soft bed cover and bed rails. A 2001 Ford f150 tailgate for $150. Call (757)710-6278.

10. 2 DAY BEDS… 804-543 2653

11. CELLL PHONE $15 709-4068

12. 1998 MERCURY GRAN MARQUIS ONE OWNER GC.. $4500 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 410-430-7128

13. NEW 55 INCH SAMSUNG TV.. RETAIL $800 ASKING 350..757-694-8788

14. LARGE WHITE OAK BOARDS.. WELL SEASONED… RED OAK AND REDWOOD…710-9391

15. Antique Oak Armoire. 54 inches wide and 85 inches tall. Asking $400 or best reasonable offer.

Call 757-999-4427.

16. Looking for used papers. Shape or color does not matter. Call or text 757-710-5943

17. LF A SLEEPER CAMPER 2 OR MORE 443-365-7168