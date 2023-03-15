Pictured: Broadwater’s Quinn Ames on the mound

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings started off their season with a win at Norfolk Academy on Tuesday, topping the Bulldogs 12 to 0. The Lady Vikings scored 7 runs in the 2nd inning and 5 runs in the 3rd. The Lady Vikings had 4 hits in the game, coming from Taylor Leland, Ramsey Revelle, Carly Clayton, and Elana Hickman with a hit each. Revelle also had 2 RBIs in the game.

Ramsey Revelle got the start and win on the mound. She pitched the whole game, giving up no runs and no hits while striking out 4 batters in 3 innings of work.

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings boys team fell to Norfolk Academy 16 to 0.

Both Vikings teams will be in action again tomorrow as they host the Nandua Warriors.