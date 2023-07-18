1. Samsung 60″ flat screen TV and stand for $300.00 or best offer. for sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

2.4 free kittens available. Grey and white. Call or text for info 757-694-1761

3.LF junk appliances and scrap metal will pick up for free 757-678-2566

4.Looking for a high caliber pistol. 38 44 or colt 45. I have some nice baking dishes for $50. Love to purchase a nice pair of goose Decoys or duck. hand carved 757-387-7506

5.Gas cook stove $200 757-787-1281

6.2000 Chevy 2500 pick up $2,800 302-519-1311

7.Acre and a half lot w/4 bedroom home $125,000, acre lot $28,000, LF someone to do bush hog work call after 5 pm 757-710-5238

8.Free fridge for junk call 757-442-4453

9.Freezer $150 757-710-4676

10.Arens 42″ riding mower w/attachments $800 757-894-8518

11.A.S.E. retired auto mechanic looking for some side work ac work also all worked guaranteed reasonable rates 609-780-4960

12.2001 Chevy Impala with a bad motor $400 757-293-8345

13.LF 2 bedroom house/trailer section 8 757-894-0835

14.3 8′ light fixtures $30, yard seeder $35, aluminum cargo hauler $75 757-442-5513

15.LF someone to repair mobile home floor, free qt. canning jars, 4’x8′ utility trailer $600 757-787-7542

16.For sale hydraulic bed lift 757-709-3034

17.LF a free bulldog 757-607-6112