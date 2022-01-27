Private funeral services for Miss Shanetta S. Smith, also known as “Neet” of Exmore, will be conducted on Friday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Bishop E. Michael Miller officiating. Interment will be in the Bethel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Franktown. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Mrs. Grace Hill of Parksley
June 19, 2019
Felix Maxi
August 19, 2021
Domenic Sollitto
June 18, 2018
Mr. Melvin L. Nock
August 4, 2020
Local Conditions
January 27, 2022, 1:35 pm
Sunny
33°F
33°F
2 mph
real feel: 41°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 2 mph E
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 7:10 am
sunset: 5:21 pm