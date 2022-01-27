Private funeral services for Miss Shanetta S. Smith, also known as “Neet” of Exmore, will be conducted on Friday at 3PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Bishop E. Michael Miller officiating. Interment will be in the Bethel Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Franktown. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.