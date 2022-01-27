Private graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy Joynes, also known as “Dot” of New Jersey formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Friday at 1pm from the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
