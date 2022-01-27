  1. Looking to buy ply wood 3/8 or 1/2 thick 8 or 9 sheet for cheap price thanks  757-709-3534
  2. Three USA stamped baseball bats for sale. Two 31 inch Rawlings and a 29 inch Easton beast X. Please text me for more details   757-693-0316
  3. 2 utility trailer both clean title 6×12..an 4×6..2,100 for the pair… bobcat z turn 61in pro cat.. runs an cut good.. $3,500obo… brush hog mower $2,500obo  757-350-5873
  4. Live traps for coon cats etc. $50, 1900s wooden shipping crate Couch $50, Pair of swan decoys that i carved in 90s call for details 757-387-7506
  5. Dodge pickup 1000 obo LF burn barrels call 387-0650
  6. 2 Kerosene heaters $50 EA., 32″ T.V.  $60   350-5173
  7. Portable pressure washer $150  678-2778
  8. 18 cu.ft. fridge/freezer $150  894-8118
  9. LF fridge free or cheap  757-768-7180
  10. Looking for free straw, hay, bird feed, corn, to feed livestock and fowl 757-710-3192
  11. 40″ pine kitchen table w/4 chairs  $75  665-4868
  12. 25′ Wellcraft boat, motor, trailer $15,000,  23′ Wellcraft cabin cruiser $10,000 845-282-3485
  13. 26″ Toro mower $150  694-1791