- Looking to buy ply wood 3/8 or 1/2 thick 8 or 9 sheet for cheap price thanks 757-709-3534
- Three USA stamped baseball bats for sale. Two 31 inch Rawlings and a 29 inch Easton beast X. Please text me for more details 757-693-0316
- 2 utility trailer both clean title 6×12..an 4×6..2,100 for the pair… bobcat z turn 61in pro cat.. runs an cut good.. $3,500obo… brush hog mower $2,500obo 757-350-5873
- Live traps for coon cats etc. $50, 1900s wooden shipping crate Couch $50, Pair of swan decoys that i carved in 90s call for details 757-387-7506
- Dodge pickup 1000 obo LF burn barrels call 387-0650
- 2 Kerosene heaters $50 EA., 32″ T.V. $60 350-5173
- Portable pressure washer $150 678-2778
- 18 cu.ft. fridge/freezer $150 894-8118
- LF fridge free or cheap 757-768-7180
- Looking for free straw, hay, bird feed, corn, to feed livestock and fowl 757-710-3192
- 40″ pine kitchen table w/4 chairs $75 665-4868
- 25′ Wellcraft boat, motor, trailer $15,000, 23′ Wellcraft cabin cruiser $10,000 845-282-3485
- 26″ Toro mower $150 694-1791
