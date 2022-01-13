Private funeral services for Miss Sebrina L. Seymore, also known as “Brina” of Portsmouth, VA, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Willie Carter officiating. Interment will be in the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at

cooperandhumbles.com.