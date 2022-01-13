Private funeral services for Mrs. Patsy Selby, also known as “PJ” of Exmore, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
