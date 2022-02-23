Funeral services for Mr. Samuel L. Fletcher, Sr. of New Church, will be conducted on Saturday at11AM from the Mt. Zion Independent Methodist Church, Withams, with Rev. Dr. Michael O. Press, Sr officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Independent Methodist Church Cemetery, Withams. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co.,Accomac.
