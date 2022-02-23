Private funeral services for Mr. Fritzner Jourdain of Parksley, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PMfrom the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Interment will be in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Nellie Harris
October 3, 2018
Florence Elizabeth James Mapp
September 29, 2021
Charles Williams
September 17, 2020
Mr. George B. “Bill” Sterling Sr.
August 18, 2018
Local Conditions
February 23, 2022, 4:27 pm
Mostly sunny
62°F
62°F
13 mph
real feel: 59°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 13 mph SW
wind gusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:42 am
sunset: 5:50 pm