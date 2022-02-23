Private funeral services for Mr. Fritzner Jourdain of Parksley, will be conducted  on Saturday at 1PMfrom the Chapel of Cooper &  Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Interment will be  in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock. Arrangements by the Cooper &  Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at cooperandhumbles.com.