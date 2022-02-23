Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy M. Poulson, also known as “Dot Mae” of Horntown,will be conducted on Saturday at 9AM from the New Beginnings U.M. Church, Wattsville, with Rev. Harold E. White, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Dea’s Chapel Cemetery, Horntown. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Related Posts
Mr. Charles Fontaine
April 30, 2020
Deborah Lee Chandler of Concord Wharf
June 17, 2019
Wanda Mason of Accomac
June 4, 2020
Mr. Rogers Henry East of Bloxom
February 3, 2020
Local Conditions
February 23, 2022, 4:29 pm
Mostly sunny
62°F
62°F
13 mph
real feel: 59°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 100%
wind speed: 13 mph SW
wind gusts: 20 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:42 am
sunset: 5:50 pm