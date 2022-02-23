Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy M. Poulson, also known as “Dot Mae” of Horntown,will be conducted on Saturday at 9AM from the New Beginnings U.M. Church, Wattsville, with Rev. Harold E. White, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Dea’s Chapel Cemetery, Horntown. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.