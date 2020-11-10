Ruth Madden Mandeville Moses, 91, passed on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Heritage Hall Healthcare, Nassawadox, VA. A native of Attleboro, MA, she was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Warren H. Moses and her parents, James Cuntis Madden and Ruth Ladd Madden.

Ruth was a co-founder and member for sixteen years of the Attleboro Little Theater in Massachusetts; a member of the National Association of Secretaries, Sigma Phi Gamma Society and the Girl Scouts of Massachusetts. In upper state New York, she was a member of the Welcome Wagon and Girl Scouts where she took her first art lessons. At the New Jersey Shore she was a member of the Manasquan O.T.A., the Art League and the Girl Scouts. Moving to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, she was a co-founder and member of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Art League, the Christian Women’s Club, the United Methodist Women of Craddockville United Methodist Church, the Purple Dress and Red Hat Society of Cape Charles and the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club where she played tennis. Ruth enjoyed swimming very much and opened her home, tennis court and swimming pool to every group she belonged to. She took the Walk to Emmaus #4 and joined an Emmaus breakfast group. She enjoyed her many, many kitty cats.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Diane A. Mandeville of Franklin County, VA and several nieces and many cousins. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brothers, Richard Cuntis Madden and David Olin Madden. Ruth was truly grateful to Rebeccah Johnson and Anthony Rogers for helping to maintain her home and helping her daughter Diane. She was also grateful to her Pastor, Rob Kelly and the many friends that visited her at Heritage Hall. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Heritage Hall who were so helpful during Ruth’s times of rehabilitation and nursing care.

To honor her request, no public service will be held due to COVID-19. Memorial contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to Craddockville United Methodist Church c/o Mrs. June Custis PO Box 66, Craddockville, VA 23341.

