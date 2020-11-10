C. Thomas “Tommy” Hudson, 85, husband of Gloria Thomas Hudson and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at his residence. A native of Marionville, VA, he was the son of the late Alred and Belle Floyd Hudson. He was the owner and operator of Hudson’s Sinclair Service Station, served in the Virginia National Guard, retired from the Town of Exmore, and a member of Exmore Baptist Church.

In addition to his loving wife of 65 years, he is survived by a son, Craig Hudson and his wife, Karen, of Willis Wharf, VA; two daughters, Krista Jones and her husband, Woody, of Melfa, VA, and Kelley Williams and her husband, Roy, of Hertford, NC; nine grandchildren and their spouses, April. Ryan, Aaron, Will, Zachary, Trey, Jackie, Anthony, and Heather; 16 great-grandchildren, William, Kylie, Natalie, Rylin, Scarlett, Elliott, Chandler, Hudson, Lani, Landon, Ina, Matthew, Haleh, Lukas, Christian, and Chelsea; a sister, Leah Wilson of Roseburg, OR; and two nieces, Karen Mears and Dale Jones. He was predeceased by his daughter, Susan Hudson Kellam; brother, Floyd Hudson; and sister, Mary Jane Chandler.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2:30PM, at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Operation Christmas Child, c/o Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA 23350.

The family asks that everyone please dress casually and wear masks to the service.

