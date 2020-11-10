Emma Mackenzie Turner passed away peacefully at home in Parksley on November 6, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer.

Emma was born on November 3, 2004 in Salisbury, Maryland to Michael Richard Turner Jr and Nikki Lynn Saady Turner. She is survived by her dad, Michael; her brother, David (Kayla); her niece Ally; her grandma Eileen (Eric) Schlief; her grandparents, Lucy (Michael Sr) Turner; her grandparents, William “Hank” (Faye) Thornes; her great grandfather, Richard C. Turner; and her Aunts and Uncles, Shawn Turner, Kevin (Deb) Thornes, Allison (Chris) Riddleberger, Dietrich Schlief, and Jes (Eric) Granroth, and many more Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and a whole lot of friends.

She was preceded in death by her mom, Nikki in 2017; her Aunt Kara Beth Saady; her grandpa, David Vincent Saady; her great grandma Bonnie Louise Turner; her great grandparents Frances “Gi-gi” Lorraine and Jewel “Pop” Quince Greene.

Emma loved to crochet, read, go crabbing, play Minecraft with Ally, travel, swimming, watch Fuller House on tv, and cooking. Nikki and Emma took many trips to Hershey, Pennsylvania with family and friends. She was always included in the “cousins luncheon”. She loved to ride the golf cart at her grandma’s house. She loved to go camping with friends and family at Tall Pines and Cherrystone. Her favorite food to cook was blueberry dumplings. She loved going to get cake batter ice cream from Island Creamery on Chincoteague. She enjoyed listening to music and her favorite group was One Republic. She loved being around animals, especially her dog Rosie. Emma never flew on a plane until she was 13 years old; then she flew 22 times in 5 months, traveling to Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, Norfolk, and Grand Rapids. Emma always loved to be silly, she took about 100 pictures before leaving the ground on her first flight! She got to experience a temperature of -7° in Chicago! Emma got to see The Blue Man Group in Chicago; The Lion King in Kalamazoo; the March Madness Basketball tournament in Detroit; Nascar at MIS in Brooklyn; an Orioles game; a Tides game; Escapology in Kalamazoo; STOMP in Detroit; the All Star Game for the Northwoods League in Kalamazoo; and of course Virginia Tech football games in Blacksburg. She would even spoil her own nurses with treats at CHKD in Norfolk, and Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan. When you think of Emma, remember her kindness, her smile, and her never ending courage. Life is fragile and should be lived to the fullest.

***Please note change in service location***

A funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 2:00 PM from the graveside of the Liberty Cemeter, in Parksley, with Pastor Mary Jiminez officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Thomas United Methodist Church in Clam, Virginia, Camp Occohannock on the Bay, the Li-Fraumeni Syndrome Association at LFSassociation.org, or Children’s Hospital of The Kings Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley.

.