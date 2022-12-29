Ruth Johnson Miles, 74, of Quinby, VA, was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Born January 20, 1948 in Rockbridge County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Wesley Johnson and Jane Levina Steel Johnson.

Always one to put the needs of others before her own, Ruth had a special way of making those around her feel at ease. She was a longtime licensed practical nurse, whose kind and compassionate heart helped countless patients over the years. Ruth was a faithful member of Painter-Garrison’s Methodist Church, in Painter, VA, where she played the piano, sang in Grateful Hearts choir, and served as the Chairperson of the Staff Committee. Ruth was a longtime member of Smith’s Chapel United Methodist Church and treasured the Ladies Circle. Her greatest loves were God and family, and she happily devoted her life in service to the Lord and went above and beyond as a mother and grandmother. Though her presence will be deeply missed, Ruth’s memory will be forever celebrated and remembered by loved ones.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Ray Miles and his wife, Billie Jean, of Melfa, VA and Cliff Miles and his wife, Andua, of Keller, VA; sister, Dottie Toney and her husband, Richard, of Jackson, GA; brothers, David Johnson and his wife, Marilyn, of Asheville, NC and Dan Johnson and his wife, Shelia, of Wilkesboro, NC; grandchildren, Severn R. Miles and Anias Bonniwell; great-grandchild, Love Bonniwell; as well as several nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Jane Widgeon and her husband, Jennings.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Wachapreague Cemetery on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.

Contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to Painter-Garrison’s Methodist Church, P.O. Box 180, Quinby, VA 23423.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

