MORNING GOLD; A graphic from this summer crossed my path this morning and it is the reminder I am sharing.To expand on the thoughts, I shared part of an article that said, "A simple way of understanding the idea of being who you are is to think about what you like and dislike doing when you're alone.The things you do or don't do when no one is looking is the basics of who you are. The key to showing that person off to others is to be okay with the fact that some people aren't going to like it or understand it.Essentially we hide our personalities because we're fearful of others mocking us for it. We don't want to be judged harshly. But the thing is, that doesn't have to stop you from feeling good about who you are.So what if you don't live up to society's expectations and do what everyone else is doing? It's better than living a life that isn't true to who you are and makes you unhappy.Be inspired and motivated to be true to the person you know yourself to be."There was so much to pull from the attached graphic, I decided to back it up with "I Hope You Dance" by LeAnn WomackI hope you never lose your sense of wonder,You get your fill to eat but always keep that hunger,May you never take one single breath for granted,God forbid love ever leave you empty handed,I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean,Whenever one door closes I hope one more opens,Promise me that you'll give faith a fighting chance,And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance.I hope you dance... I hope you dance...I hope you never fear those mountains in the distance,Never settle for the path of least resistance,Livin' might mean takin' chances, but they're worth takin',Lovin' might be a mistake, but it's worth makin',Don't let some Hell bent heart leave you bitter,When you come close to sellin' out reconsider,Give the heavens above more than just a passing glance,And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance.I hope you dance... I hope you dance.I hope you dance... I hope you dance.(Time is a wheel in constant motion always rolling us along,Tell me who wants to look back on their yearsAnd wonder where those years have gone.)I hope you still feel small when you stand beside the ocean,Whenever one door closes I hope one more opens,Promise me that you'll give faith a fighting chance,And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance.Dance... I hope you dance.I hope you dance... I hope you dance.I hope you dance... I hope you dance.(Time is a wheel in constant motion always rolling us along,Tell me who wants to look back on their yearsAnd wonder where those years have gone.)The article goes on to list some fantastic ways to embrace being yourself, if you'd like to read more you can find it here: