MORNING GOLD: As I do at the end of every year, I am looking back. Not just at the past year, but at my life so far, to make sure I've learned what I am supposed to learn.One of the things that struck me is how every person, each experience and situation in our lives is no mistake but, rather, can serve to teach us something. Every tear that falls, each laugh that escapes our mouths, every challenging person who crosses our paths, each person who holds us up when we cannot stand on our own.. all the good and all the bad moments in our lives contain lessons intended especially for us to help us grow into the person we are supposed to be.As we near the end of 2022, I am taking stock of the things I have learned as well as formulating my dreams and goals for the new year. To see how far we've come, how much we have grown, we have to look back for a moment as we prepare to step into a new year full of adventures.I backed up the gold thoughts with Andy Grammer's song Keep Your Head Up