Ruth Ann Long, 60, wife of Barry Dean Long and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. A native of Princess Anne, MD, she was the daughter of Frances E. Crouch Long of Princess Anne and the late Thomas F. Long. She was a Child Support Specialist for the Department of Social Services.

In addition to her loving husband and mother, she is survived by her son, Patrick Long and his wife, Avery, of Exmore; daughter, Lori Sturgis and her husband, Lee, of Painter, VA; and three grandchildren, Logan, Cooper, and Lanie.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11:00AM at The Long Family Farm Cemetery with Pastor Rob Kelly officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

