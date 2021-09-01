Carey Jean Bean, 50, a resident of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. A native she was the daughter of Veann Tschetter Duvall of Cape Charles and the late James Birch Duvall.

In addition to her loving mother, she is survived by her brother, Derek Keith Duvall of Chesapeake, VA; a niece, Dariane Duvall of Chesapeake; and a nephew, Dorian Duvall of Chesapeake.

A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11:00AM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Pastor Russell Goodrich officiating. Flowers will be accepted.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

.