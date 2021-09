https://www.helpguide.org/articles/stress/surviving-tough-times.htm

MORNING GOLD; The storms last night, followed by the quiet this morning, reminded me about storms in life.The article that crossed my path this morning said, in part, "While there’s no way to avoid sorrow, adversity, or distress in life, there are ways to help smooth the rough waters and regain a sense of control. Resilience is the ability to cope with the loss, change, and trauma that have been inevitable parts of life even before these extraordinary times. Building resilience can help you better adapt to life-changing events, cope with turbulent times, and bounce back from hardship and tragedy.We all go through bad times, we all experience disappointment, loss, and change, and we all feel sad, anxious, and stressed at various times in our lives. But building resilience can help you to maintain a positive outlook, face an uncertain future with less fear, and get through even the darkest days."The article went on to note ways to develop resiliency. If you'd like to read the entire article, you can find it here:I backed up the gold thoughts with Sugar Ray's song RainbowI know that time are right nowBut every struggle has its phase.I know that people bring you downSave the trouble and just walk away.And the sun will burn the clouds awayAnd the sun will burn the clouds away.If you wanna see the rainbow you gottaSit through a little rainIf you wanna see the rainbow you gottaSit through a little rain.I know that you feel it gets the endWith every ending something begins.I know that life seems so pointlessBut the point is for you to live.