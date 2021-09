The annual Arc Fish Fry is back this year. It is scheduled for September 11 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Edwards Seafood. Rt. 13 in Onley. Advance tickets are $10 and can be obtained from any Arc member. Dinners will also be on sale at Edwards Seafood the day of the event.

All proceeds from the dinner will go to support the Arc and its programs.

