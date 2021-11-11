Russell Carey Robbins, Sr., 65, of Exmore, VA, was called home to be with The Lord on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Tidal Health in Salisbury, MD after a short but courageous fight with COVID-19; He was surrounded by his close family. He was the son of Vivian Davis of Pensacola, FL and the late Thomas Bryan Robbins, Jr.

Rusty spent many summers on the Eastern Shore in Johnsontown with his beloved grandmother, Helen Robbins and his uncle, Russell Floyd. At the age of 18, Rusty joined the military, serving his country in the United States Navy for 22 years; he retired in 1997 as a Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was an avid pool player but also enjoyed spending his time reading, tinkering in his garage, playing his guitar, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Rusty was the caretaker of his brother, Bryan Robbins, until he passed away in 2019. The last year of his life was spent raising his grandson, Ripken Robbins, who blessed his life immensely. There was nothing Rusty would rather do than to sit in the yard watching Ripken throw bullpens and helping him with his mechanics; he never missed a ballgame.

Rusty is survived by his children, Russell Carey Robbins, Jr. of Princess Anne, MD, Mary-Kate Moats and her husband, Jeremy of Painter, VA and two step-daughters, Tina Denston and Jennifer Metz both of Exmore. He leaves behind many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Pat Kirchharr of Pensacola along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. Rusty touched the lives of many during his time here on earth and his legacy will be long remembered.

Funeral services will be conducted, Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:00AM at Exmore Baptist Church with Pastor Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Interment will full military honors follow in Belle Haven Cemetery. Family will join friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

