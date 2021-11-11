Private funeral services for Mrs. Joyce Y. smith of Machipongo, will be conducted on Saturday at 3 PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Elder Cornell Ruffin, officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Unity Commandment Church of God Church Cemetery, Birdsnest on Monday, November 15 at 3 PM. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperand humbles.com.