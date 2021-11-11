Private funeral services for Mrs. Joyce Y. smith of Machipongo, will be conducted on Saturday at 3 PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Elder Cornell Ruffin, officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Unity Commandment Church of God Church Cemetery, Birdsnest on Monday, November 15 at 3 PM. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperand humbles.com.
Related Posts
Ella Jones
September 11, 2020
Mrs. Dolly Gladding
May 2, 2018
Jean Diometre
February 9, 2021
Mrs. Mary Christian
November 15, 2017
Local Conditions
November 11, 2021, 3:38 pm
Mostly sunny
67°F
67°F
4 mph
real feel: 67°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 36%
wind speed: 4 mph SE
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:39 am
sunset: 4:55 pm
3 hours ago
Catch the replay of this morning’s Coffee with Kelley, featuring Hillary Wilson and Amy Savonna with the Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society to discuss this Saturday’s live holiday radio auction on 103.3 FM. ... See MoreSee Less
Coffee With Kelley - The ESVA Historical Society's Holiday Radio AuctionOn Coffee with Kelley today, the Eastern Shore of Virginia HIstorical Society's Hillary Wilson and Amy Savona came in to share details about this Saturday’s live radio auction from 9 to 11 AM on 103...