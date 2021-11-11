Joan Phyllis Ashby McGlaughlin 77, a resident of Cambridge, MD passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Joan was born on December 4,1943 to the late Walter Byron Ashby Jr. and the late Mary Burton Ashby and spent most of her life on the Eastern Shore of Virginia and Maryland. She was preceded in death by her brother, Walter Byron Ashby III, parents, and grandparents.

Joan’s life would seem too short to many, but those of us who were blessed to be touched by her understand that her existence and the imprint she left on our hearts exceed the quantity of time that she stayed here. Joan loved her family more than life itself. She put all of us before herself. She was a genius with a needle and thread while sewing and quilting.

She genuinely loved all animals. Her little chihuahua Missy & her cat Boo Boo were her faithful friends and always by her side. Her passion was making quilts for charities for children and victims of floods as well as for her family. Joan was talented in so many aspects of her life. She was also an amazing cook and matriarch for family gatherings. Most importantly Joan was a beautiful woman full of love for all of her family.

Joan is survived by her two daughters, Lisa M. Gould, and her husband Scott, of Camden Wyoming, DE & Billie Jo Shockley, and her husband Jeremy of Toddville, MD, and her two sons Brian Boulter and his wife Kunduz, of Landstuhl, Germany and Mike McGlaughlin of Linkwood, MD. She leaves 9 grandchildren, Matt, Brian, Brianna, Robert, Angelina, David, Kaitlyn, Daniel, Brandon, and 3 great grandchildren Toby, Talia, and Liam.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Belle Haven Cemetery in Virginia where she will be buried next to her parents and brother on Friday Nov. 12, 2021 @ 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to Talbot Humane Society, Inc., Post Office Box 1143, Easton, Maryland 21601.

