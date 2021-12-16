Private funeral services for Mr. Rudolph J. Spratley, also known as “Rudy” of Smithfield, VA, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Dr. Bobby White officiating. Interment will be in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Eastville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
