Funeral service for Mrs. Barbara A. Grimes of North Chesterfield, VA, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from the Rock Church, Onley, with Dr. Gregory Selby officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock. Arrangements by the Cooper
& Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Barbara Grimes
Funeral service for Mrs. Barbara A. Grimes of North Chesterfield, VA, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from the Rock Church, Onley, with Dr. Gregory Selby officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock. Arrangements by the Cooper