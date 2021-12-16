Boys Basketball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys basketball team host the Windsor Dukes last night and picked up the win 68 to 55. The Yellow Jackets were led by Quayshawn Washington with 20 points. The win moves the Yellow Jackets to 1-2 on the season. They will be in action again on Monday as they take on Surry.

Girls Basketball

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets girls basketball team fell on the road against Windsor 60-5. The Lady Yellow Jackets fall to 0-2 on the season. They will be in action again on Monday as they take on Surry.