Stanley Dale Williams, Jr., 73, husband of Cassandria (Candy) James Williams and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at his residence. A native of Southampton County, VA, he was the son of the late Stanley Dale Williams and the late Gladys Florence Davis Williams. He was retired from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by three sons, Dale Scott Williams and his wife, Jenifer, of Weyers Cave, VA, Christopher James Williams of Exmore, and Patrick Davis Williams of Exmore; a brother, Gary Davis Williams, Sr. and his wife, Dorothy of Midlothian, VA; six grandchildren, Zach Harmon, Briana Robinson, Sarah Williams, Patrick Williams, Lindsay Williams, and Treyce Williams; and five great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11:00AM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Mikang Kim officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Methodist Church, P.O. Box 488, Exmore, VA 23350, Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23418, or Shore Little League, P.O. Box 915, Nassawadox, VA 23413.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

