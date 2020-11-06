Graveside service for Mr. Robert L. Johnson will be conducted from the Ebenezer Baptist Church, Wardtown, Virginia, Saturday, November 7 at 2:30 PM. Services entrusted to the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox, Virginia.
