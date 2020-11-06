1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034

3.2 225/55ZR17 tires, very good condition $50 obo, Dynaglo kerosene heater in like new condition $50 obo 757-695-0402

4.LF 1 bedroom apartment 757-709-0271

5.Several Northampton County genealogy books/records 757-999-0083

6.40ft Werner extension ladder $175 757-678-6465

7.Marble table set w/ 4 brown hi-chairs $200 obo 757-710-0298

8.2 Color tv, upright vacuum, coffee maker 757-331-2598

9.Fishing tackle, rods, etc, household furniture, LF good used vehicle for reasonable price 443-365-4134

10.Aluminum truck toolbox for full-size pickup $25, Acio surround sound system $75, LF older stereo receiver w/ FM tuning knob 757-442-2465

11.894-3446 Pecans in the shell $3 a pound, 5gal buckets $45

12.Tom Brady rookie cards, Derek Jeter rookie cards, various sports cards 757-387-9898

13.LF treadmill in good condition, 665-7980

14.2007 Dodge Caravan, clothes 757-894-1521

15.2005 Buick Park Avenue V6, needs transmission $550 410-845-1197

16.LF old and contemporary decoys from the Eastern Shore, LF a nice shotgun or pistol 757-387-7506

17.Volkswagen Passat 757-617-5288

18.LF queen size head board, LF dressers 709-3634

19.2 30ft sailboats and a 30ft yacht, willing to trade 894-3226

20.1979 MGB Sportscar Ivory white w/ black interior, 1978 Boston Whaler w/ Suzuki motor, 1980 11ft Boston Whaler 617-966-1986