Graveside service for Mr. Michael L. Johnson, remembered by friends and family as “Mike Mike” and “Redman” will be conducted from Bethel Memorial Gardens, Franktown, VA, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Michael T. Johnson officiating. Services entrusted to John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox, VA.
