Funeral services for Richard Northam of Ocean City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Miracle Temple of Faith Church, Mappsville,  Va.  A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the church.  Interment will be at St. John Holiness  Church Cemetery, Withams,  Va.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.