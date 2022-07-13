Funeral services for Richard Northam of Ocean City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Miracle Temple of Faith Church, Mappsville, Va. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the church. Interment will be at St. John Holiness Church Cemetery, Withams, Va. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.