Funeral services for Richard Northam of Ocean City, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at Miracle Temple of Faith Church, Mappsville, Va. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the church. Interment will be at St. John Holiness Church Cemetery, Withams, Va. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
Related Posts
Mrs. Mary Katherine Bundick of Painter
March 10, 2021
Mr. Nathaniel Lee Shockley
September 1, 2021
Mrs. Geraldine Brown Brinn of Parksley
January 25, 2021
Gwendolyn Thomas
January 10, 2020
Local Conditions
July 13, 2022, 10:16 pm
Cloudy
78°F
78°F
7 mph
real feel: 82°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 7 mph SSW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:52 am
sunset: 8:25 pm
7 hours ago
For your Wednesday night listening enjoyment, may we present this week's replay of the Franktown Jam Radio Show at 103.3FM at 7pm and streaming at elasticplayer.xyz/wesr/ ... See MoreSee Less