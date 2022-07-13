Funeral services for Lisa Ayers of Snow Hill, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dighton Ave., Snow Hill, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the church. Rev. Joe Poe will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.