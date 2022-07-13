1.Simpson 3000 PSI power washer, attachments, paid $300, taking offers. Husqvarna weedeater, gas powered, comes with attachments. Gas powered backpack blower, Husqvarna, never used. Taking offers. 757-709-3089

2. Maxx Haul Aluminum Cargo with Ramp $100. 100 lb. Propane Tank and Regulator $50. Champion 5500 watt Generator $400. 1-757-919-0321

3. Remington 12 gauge antique shotgun in a wooden box. Johnson antique queen size bed, mahogany, from 1942, $100. Remington multihitch, fits most vehicles, $100, never taken out of bag. 757-709-4981

4. 1999 Ford F-150, $2,500. 757-894-9463 or 757-894-4416 ask for Robert or Deanna

5. Acre of land, cleared, ready for a house, in Mappsville on Turkey Run Road, $29,000. 773 Diesel Bobcat, fully loaded, plexiglass roof, extras, call for more information, $10,500. 12K BTU window AC, $125. 757-710-5238

6. LF someone to help rake leaves and clean up around a house Saturday morning in Atlantic, will pay well. 757-894-3742

7. Basketball hoop on stand $100 dollars. Also LF camper shell for a pick-up truck & an A.C. for my kitchen. Call 757-693-0720

8.18’ center console Seahawk 90 hp 2 stroke Mercury motor, runs great boats, needs a little TLC. New trailer tires, lights and battery. 1-757-894-5527

9. Desks, chairs, piano, numerous household items, furniture, restaurant supplies, outdoor gas heaters, platform ladder, wall hangings, etc., etc. Proceeds to support medical, humanitarian efforts in support of Ukraine. Prices reasonable and donations to the Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, a 501-C3, gladly accepted. Please call Dr. James at 718-916-9758. We hope to be open for walk-ins this Saturday, July 16th at 40 Market Street, Onancock. PS- volunteer help gladly accepted.

10. Four bottom plow, Ford, asking $600. 757-709-8480

11. Silkie mix rooster free to good home, male royal palm turkey $45. 1-757-710-3192

12. 1999 Mallard Camper, 27 foot long, $6,000. 757-999-5333

13. Guinea birds for sale, less than one year old. 757-817-4722 in Wallops Island

14. LF riding lawnmower, Snapper if possible. 757-678-7830

.