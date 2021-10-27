Richard “Dickie” Linton of Onley, Va., passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital, Salisbury, Md. A celebration of his life will be held at the graveside at John W. Taylor Cemetery in Temperanceville, Va., Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11 AM. Family and friends may sign the guest book at: www.hollandfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Onley Baptist Church, P. O. Box 8, Onley, Va. 23418. Arrangements by the Holland Funeral Home in Nassawadox, Va.