Private graveside services for Mr. Keshaun T. Davis of Melfa, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Painter, with Rev. Milton P. Bunting officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
Related Posts
Josiah Wallop of Horntown
August 25, 2021
Barry James Doughty
January 25, 2018
Virginia Bradley
June 2, 2021
Mr. Ronnie Greenley of Atlantic
September 24, 2019
Local Conditions
October 27, 2021, 5:04 pm
Cloudy
64°F
64°F
7 mph
real feel: 64°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 7 mph NNW
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:23 am
sunset: 6:09 pm
3 hours ago
Our replay of today’s Chamber Chat with the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, featuring Executive Director Robert Sabbatini and Membership and Marketing Specialist Kelly Webb. #esvachamber ... See MoreSee Less
Chamber Chat - upcoming Chamber events and tips for marketing your businessToday we were joined on Chamber Chat by ESVA Chamber Executive Director Robert Sabbatini and new Membership and Marketing Specialist Kelly Webb to discuss Chamber events and tips for boosting your com