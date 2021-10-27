The family and friends of AJ (Allie Jackson) Kellam of Salisbury, Md., formerly of Quinby, Va., invite you to attend his “Celebration of Life Service” to share in his love for God’s creation, sailing, family cars and God. The service will be Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 2 PM at Smith’s Chapel United Methodist Church, in Quinby. Please dress casually. Donations may be made in his honor at this time to support AJ’s ministries if desired.